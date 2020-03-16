[Video] Rat Spotted Carrying McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Down New York City Subway Steps

The New York City Subways have created many viral stars over the years. Whether it’s the interesting people that use the subway, or the rodents that are home to the underground train system, a new video appears quite often. The latest comes from one of the rodents, as a video shows a rat running down the subway steps holding a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin in its mouth.

And just like that a star was born—Egg McMuffin Rat #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/vCeVirHRUK — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) March 13, 2020

First there was the rat carrying a slice of pizza, and earlier this year it was a cockroach with a cigarette that went viral. Now, Egg McMuffin Rat is the latest viral star rodent to come from the New York City Subways. In the video, a woman can be heard asking, “What is he carrying? before someone answers saying “It's uhhh McDonald's ... It's an Egg McMuffin.”

Another onlooker felt the same as many commenting online, claiming the rat definitely deserved the sandwich for its effort. The video shows the rat making its way down the steps with the Egg McMuffin, making sure to not lose the sandwich on the way. This is not the last time a subway rodent will go viral, but it may be one of the best viral moments so far this year.

Via CNN