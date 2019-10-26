Rarest 'Star Wars' Action Figure Ever Expected To Fetch Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars

It might be a good time to look through those boxes in your attic.

Considered to be the most sought-after, rare, and expensive Star Wars collectible ever, the Boba Fett J-Slot Rocket-Firing Prototype is estimated to go for $500,000 through Hake's Auctions in New York (the auction ends on November 7th).

This one of only about 25 action figures of its type that were debuted back in 1979 at a toy fair: but the public never saw it because the maker of the toy (Kenner) believed the missile could be a choking hazard to kids.

By the time we're writing this, the collectible is already up to $133,000: you can see for yourself here.

Source: TMZ

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!