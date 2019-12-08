Rapper Juice Wrld Passes Away At Age 21

TMZ reports that rapper Juice Wrld has passed away at the young age of 21.

The rising hip-hop star had just exited a private jet and was walking through Chicago’s Midway airport when he had a seizure. Law enforcement says when they arrived at the scene he was bleeding from the mouth.

According to TMZ Juice Wrld, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was conscious while being transported to the Christ Medical Center. Higgins was pronounced dead upon his arrival.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says he’s not sure what caused Higgins to go into cardiac arrest. According to the Chicago Tribune, Police are conducting an investigation into his death. An autopsy will be performed either today or Monday.

Just last year the young rapper signed a $3 million record deal with Interscope, this past spring his sophomore album 'Death Race for Love’ hit number 1 on the charts.