Journey Announces Former Bassist Randy Jackson Has Returned To The Band

The Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Was Briefly In The Band During The 1980’s

May 26, 2020
It has been a few months since legal issues led to the departure of bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith from Journey. However, this weekend the band announced a reunion with a former member fans have been asking about for years. While Steve Perry won’t be rejoining Journey any time soon, it was revealed on Saturday that former American idol judge, Randy Jackson, would be reuniting his former bandmates.

Ok Friends word is out ! @randyjackson RJ the Big Dawg is our new Bass player again ------

A post shared by Neal Schon Music (@nealschon) on

Randy Jackson played base for Journey during the 1980’s before gaining notoriety in pop culture as one of the original ‘American Idol’ judges years later. Now, with a bass slot opened up, Jackson is back with the group, surprising fans by performing ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ along with Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka and new drummer Narada Michael Walden during  UNICEF's ‘Won't Stop’ benefit.

It is unknown how these lineup changes, and the return of Randy Jackson will affect any of their cancelled tour dates originally scheduled for the summer and fall. The band was set to play in DFW on August 30. Whenever the band does eventually go back on the road, fans will now get the chance to see Randy Jackson on stage with them.

