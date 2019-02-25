Rami Malek Treated By Paramedics After Falling Off Stage Following Oscar Win

Rami Malek is one of the most normal dudes who also happens to be an Oscar winner.

Last night throughout the Academy Awards, he constantly had to have his bow tie fixed and adjusted, only to have it still be crooked when he took the stage after winning Best Actor. His speech was honest and pure, and he just seems to be an incredible, down-to-earth person.

So it makes total sense that this happened to him.

As far as we know, video didn't capture this, but after Malek's win last night, as he was making his way off the stage, he lost his footing and took a bit of a tumble. Off the stage. Oscar in hand.

Paramedics called as Rami Malek falls off the Oscars stage post-win #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/3cJafwcTh8 — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) February 25, 2019

He was treated by paramedics for any possible injuries, but he appeared to be fine. He was spotted at the Governor's Ball shortly after the ceremony, popping bottles of champagne in celebration.

Via Entertainment Tonight