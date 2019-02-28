Rami Malek In Final Negotiations To Portray Next "James Bond" Villian

Fresh off his win for "Best Actor" at the 91st Academy Awards, fans and critics everywhere were wondering what project Rami Malek would tackle next.

It appears we finally have our answer.

Malek, 37, is reportedly in the final negotiations to portray the villain in the upcoming "James Bond" film Bond 25. Malek will play opposite Daniel Craig, who is returning to portray Agent 007 for the fifth time. Writer/director Cary Joji Fukunaga and the producers of the film have reportedly had their eye on Malek to play the villian for a while, but could not come together on a shooting schedule that would fit around Malek's commitment to the final season of USA's Mr. Robot.

However, Malek's team at WME has been able to negotiate a shooting scheudle that would allow Malek to do both.

A ton of details haven't been released about the film, but we've still got some time; it's scheduled to be released in theaters April 8, 2020.

Via Collider