Texas Middle School's Quote Painted Above Lockers Is Ticking People Off

Luckily, the district said they would remove the quote.

August 18, 2018
A Houston-area middle school is drawing a lot of criticism for posting the following sign above a group of lockers:

Luckily, Houston ISD said they would remove the quote from Gregory-Lincoln Middle School. 

To say the least, the response on Twitter was swift: with one person claiming the quote came from a madam:

Source: Twitter

