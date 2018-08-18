Texas Middle School's Quote Painted Above Lockers Is Ticking People Off

A Houston-area middle school is drawing a lot of criticism for posting the following sign above a group of lockers:

This is the wall at Gregory-Lincoln Middle School in Houston ISD.

It's perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility. It's sexist, mysogonistic, and discriminatory!



I'm horrified. @shannonrwatts #MeToo #HISD pic.twitter.com/UqjaDlI0ys — lbeckman (@lbeckman) August 17, 2018

Luckily, Houston ISD said they would remove the quote from Gregory-Lincoln Middle School.

This is @HoustonISD statement to teachers. They are planning to take down the quote on the wall of Gregory-Lincoln Middle School. Thanks to all for drawing attention to this today. pic.twitter.com/2TDjnSEIQ6 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 17, 2018

To say the least, the response on Twitter was swift: with one person claiming the quote came from a madam:

Quote from Sydney Biddle Barrows, an American businesswoman who became known as an escort agency owner under the name Sheila Devin; she later became known as the Mayflower Madam. #TheMoreYouKnow — Jolyn Brand (@jolyn3208) August 17, 2018

"So remember girls, if he's treating you horribly then you had it coming. Now enjoy class!" - the people who put this up apparently. — Lady Valkyrie, Fandom Cassandra. (@valkyrie_art) August 17, 2018

Ah yes. Another impossible responsibility to heap on our girls. How about boys behave like gentlemen no matter how another acts towards them? It’s called character. — Allieblahblah (@Allieblahblah) August 17, 2018

Hey Gregory Lincoln Middle School, we would be more than happy to replace that quote for an inspirational one for FREE! @KHOU @HoustonISD https://t.co/Wyx8Y8ZTW7 — KM Grafix (@kmgrafix) August 17, 2018

