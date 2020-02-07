Quentin Tarantino Once Wanted To Fight David Letterman Over ‘Late Show’ Joke

Hollywood rivalries are always intriguing, but this one may come as a shock to many. Former late night talk show host, David Letterman, recently opened up about a previous fight he had with director Quinten Tarantino. According to Letterman, Tarantino wanted to fight him after making a joke about the director on his show.

Video of Quentin Tarantino Almost Took a Bat to David Letterman | Extended Interview | DESUS &amp; MERO

David Letterman was a guest on Showtime’s ‘Desus & Mero’ recently when the subject of Hollywood fights came up. According to Letterman, the argument started when he made a joke to an actress who claimed to be dating the director. “I’m thinking the idea is Quentin Tarantino is this movie-store nerd. Now I’m pretending that I’m stunned this glorious movie star is dating this little squirrelly guy,” said Letterman of the event.

According to the story, the joke made at Tarantino’s expense led to a confrontational call form the director. “He starts screaming at me, ‘I’m gonna beat you to death, I’m gonna kill you, I’m coming to New York, and I’m gonna beat the crap out of you. How can you say that about me?’” said Letterman. Tarantino eventually backed down, but not before Letterman got a great story out of it.

Via New York Post