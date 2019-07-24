Queen Surprises Dallas With The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders While Performing "Fat Bottomed Girls"

July 24, 2019
JT
Queen, Adam Lambert, Concert, The Rhapsody Tour, Arizona, 2019

(Photo by Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Local Buzz
Local News
Music
Shows

Last night, Queen and Adam Lambert absolutely tore down the American Airlines Center.

While The Rhapsody Tour may include a lot of highlights for Queen fans young and old, we’ll all probably he hard-pressed to find something more incredible than last night.

The band launched into “Fat Bottomed Girls,” and partway through the performance, they were joined onstage by none other than the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, to the surprise of EVERYONE in attendance!

Is there anything more Dallas or Rock n Roll than that?

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
local
Queen
Adam Lambert
Dallas Cowboys
Cheerleaders
concert
Video

