Queen Elizabeth II Meeting Great-Grandson Archie Is The Most Adorable Royal Moment Ever
Three days ago, the world welcomed the newest royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the first son of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their child to his Great-Grandmother, the Queen. Cameras captured the moment, which will no doubt go down as one of the most adorable in the monarchy’s history.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The Queen was joined by Prince Phillip, along with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.
Of her brand new role as a mother, Markle told reporters Wednesday, “It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy .”