Study Finds Putting Christmas Decorations Up Earlier Makes You Happier

Don't let any Grinches ruin your holiday spirit, turns out it could actually be bad for your health!

New research has found that people who put up their Christmas decorations earlier than others, are happier than others! Steve McKeown, a psychoanalyst and owner of The McKeown Clinic, said that putting up decorations early is a "straight-shooting neurological pipeline to the warm and fuzzy feelings of nostalgia around your childhood Christmases." He told Unilad, "In a world of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood."

Makes sense. Christmas makes you happy, so why putting off something that makes you happy?

In fact, another study from the Journal of Environmental Psychology found that homes with Christmas decorations on the outside are considered more "friendly and cohesive," and their residents "more sociable and accessible."

Somehow we're not sure people will be just as happy hearing Christmas music earlier and earlier!

Via New York Post