[Video] Puppy Causes $60,000 Worth Of Damage To Home After Using Lighter To Start Fire

Getting a puppy sounds like a ton of fun, until they begin destroying everything in your home. Luckily, puppies are so adorable even their worst wrongdoings are often forgiven. Sadly, one family’s forgiveness will cost them $60,000 after their dog set fire to their apartment while chewing on a lighter.

Video of Rumour File: Archie the Arsonist

The 10 month old puppy, now known as “Archie the Arsonist,” was caught on security camera accidentally setting fire to a family’s couch in their home in Australia. The footage shows the French bulldog-Boston terrier mix hopping on the couch while chewing a BBQ lighter. Somehow the puppy was able to ignite the lighter, and soon the couch went up in flames.

Luckily, no one was harmed in the fire, and it was quickly extinguished, but not before causing some serious damage. “the fire completely ravaged the home, causing extensive damage to all of the contents of the room, as well as the walls, cupboard and air conditioner,’ said the home owner, Danielle Danski. The family will now have to fix $60,000 worth of damage to the home, but at least their adorable puppy got some viral fame out of it.

Via New York Post