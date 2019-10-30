[Video] Puppy Causes $60,000 Worth Of Damage To Home After Using Lighter To Start Fire
“Archie The Arsonist” Somehow Ignited A Lighter While Chewing On It
Getting a puppy sounds like a ton of fun, until they begin destroying everything in your home. Luckily, puppies are so adorable even their worst wrongdoings are often forgiven. Sadly, one family’s forgiveness will cost them $60,000 after their dog set fire to their apartment while chewing on a lighter.
The 10 month old puppy, now known as “Archie the Arsonist,” was caught on security camera accidentally setting fire to a family’s couch in their home in Australia. The footage shows the French bulldog-Boston terrier mix hopping on the couch while chewing a BBQ lighter. Somehow the puppy was able to ignite the lighter, and soon the couch went up in flames.
Thanks for all the comments and well wishes. I'm completely fine just made a big mess! Never expected so much attention over this. To the haters out there ...have you never had a pup? Really. We get up to mischief ---- #archiethearsonist #archie #frenchton #frenchtonpuppy #bostonterrier #frenchbulldog
Luckily, no one was harmed in the fire, and it was quickly extinguished, but not before causing some serious damage. “the fire completely ravaged the home, causing extensive damage to all of the contents of the room, as well as the walls, cupboard and air conditioner,’ said the home owner, Danielle Danski. The family will now have to fix $60,000 worth of damage to the home, but at least their adorable puppy got some viral fame out of it.
Via New York Post