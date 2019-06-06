“Punky Brewster” Sequel Starring Soleil Moon Frye Currently In Development

Punky Brewster is back!

The original series ran on NBC in the ‘80s, starring Soleil Moon Frye in the title role, followed a young girl being raised by a foster parent. The TV sequel will once again star Frye as Punky, but will now follow her adventures as a single mother of three, meeting a young girl who reminds her of her younger self.

'Punky Brewster' is back. Original star Soleil Moon Frye (@moonfrye) would reprise her role in the follow-up series #THRNews https://t.co/TTyBwqJ7c1 pic.twitter.com/ylJoVGN9yL — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 4, 2019

Punky Brewster ran for four seasons on NBC in the ‘80s, and earned three Emmy nominations, including a pair for outstanding children's program. No network has yet to be attached to the sequel.

Via Hollywood Reporter