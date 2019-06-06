“Punky Brewster” Sequel Starring Soleil Moon Frye Currently In Development

June 6, 2019
JT
JT
Soleil Moon Frye, Red Carpet, Black Dress, L.A.'s Arts District, 2015

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Punky Brewster is back!

The original series ran on NBC in the ‘80s, starring Soleil Moon Frye in the title role, followed a young girl being raised by a foster parent.  The TV sequel will once again star Frye as Punky, but will now follow her adventures as a single mother of three, meeting a young girl who reminds her of her younger self.

Punky Brewster ran for four seasons on NBC in the ‘80s, and earned three Emmy nominations, including a pair for outstanding children's program.  No network has yet to be attached to the sequel.

Via Hollywood Reporter

Tags: 
Punk Brewster
Soleil Moon Frye
TV
Television
sequel
'80s

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes