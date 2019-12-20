Punk Rock Band Destroys Denny’s Banquet Room After Performing Impromptu Show

When attending a rock show always be prepared for a mosh pit to open up. This little Denny’s in California had no idea what was in store when a group of punk rockers came in.

A punk band called WACKO from Long beach, California played an impromptu show inside Denny’s banquet room, and they managed to draw an enormous crowd. Videos from the band's show were posted on social media.

Punk shows at Denny’s 20/20 -- my condolences go out to the manager, she had no idea what she was getting into pic.twitter.com/bF9Dck1J7m — Samuel (@tattyzaddy) December 15, 2019

Several videos show fans starting a mosh pit, standing on tables, overcrowding the restaurant, and destroying property.

The Grand Slam ------ @wacko_theband_fckyou #Wackodennys A post shared by Madison (@holdmydriink) on Dec 15, 2019 at 2:21pm PST

Denny’s has since released a statement saying the manager was not informed of an event taking place in the banquet room.

“Denny’s is a family-friendly restaurant and while we do have banquet space available at some restaurants, we do not allow events that can disrupt the dining experience of our guests. The manager was unaware a concert was planned, and the event organizers have been asked to pay for damages.”

The cost of the damages done to the Denny’s is reported to be more than $1,000. Fans who attended to the show are sending the band money via Venmo to help pay for the damages.

