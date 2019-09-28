Pumpkin Nights Is Dallas-Fort Worth's Family-Friendly Halloween Destination

If you (and the fam) are a little tired of the stereotypical blood and guts haunted Halloween attractions around Dallas-Fort Worth, Pumpkin Nights just might be right up your spooky alley.

Pumpkin Nights is nestled at Howell Farms in Arlington and features seven pumpkin lands, multi-sensory Halloween displays, and more than 3,000 real hand-carved and artificial pumpkins. Best of all, this non-scary brand new attraction is perfect for the family or date night. Pumpkin Nights opens on Thursday, October 10th and runs through Sunday, November 3rd. They're open each night from 5:30pm-10:30pm.

Here are some of the highlights:

Visitors are dubbed "Heroes" and led by a land guardian that assists the Heroes in discovering and preserving the spirit of Halloween.

The Pumpkin Passage: a tunnel of pumpkins, with about 600 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns, that leads to the Pumpkin Lands.

Pumpkin Pirate Cove: pumpkin palm trees tower over you as you dig for treasure.

Forbidden Pumpkin City: the centerpiece features a 40-foot Dragon made of pumpkins.

Pumpkin Reef: featuring an a underwater pumpkin wonderland.

Maravilla Lane: the spirit of Día de los Muertos is alive here.

Pumpkin Central: the adventure ends here with a family festival of fun and excitement.

As for the details, tickets are not sold at the gate: you have to buy them online here. And, ironically (but still pretty cool), Pumpkin Nights is closed on Halloween night. Tickets range from $16-$20 (with kids 3 and under free): and there is a money-savig Family Pack available (you can take advantage of the Night Owl Special, Monday through Thursday from 8-10:30 pm, that will save you $2-$3 per ticket level).

Source: CultureMap Fort Worth

