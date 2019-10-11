The ‘Property Brothers’ Want To Keep Renovating TV Homes, Hoping For ‘Golden Girls’ Next

When it comes to real estate renovations, the ‘Property Brothers’ believe two is always better than one, especially when it comes to famous Television homes. After successfully renovating the former ‘Brady Bunch’ house, Drew and Jonathon Scott have another iconic TV show in mind for their next project. The Scott brothers stopped by ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ recently and shared they want to tackle the house from the ‘Golden Girls.’

Video of The Property Brothers Renovated The Actual &#039;Brady Bunch&#039; Home | The Kelly Clarkson Show

Talking about their most recent project, the HGTV series ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Drew and Jonathon Scott told Kelly Clarkson they aren’t done fixing up iconic television homes. “We’re thinking next, ‘Golden Girls’ house,” said Jonathon while speaking to host Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson was all for the idea, saying she wants to see a remake of the classic series, to which Drew replied, “I will play Blanche!”

While the ‘Property Brothers’ have big plans for their next project, it may take some work, as the ‘Golden Girls’ home isn’t currently on the market. According to Zillow, the 2,901 square foot home is worth over $3 million. For now, the brothers may have to look for another television home, but if their work on the ‘Brady Bunch’ house shows anything, it’s that these two mean business.

Via People