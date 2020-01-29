Vegetarian Food Company Teamed Up With Oxford Professor To Develop Nicotine-Like “Meat Patch”

As plant based diets, and meatless food alternatives become more popular, many meat lovers are looking for a way to give up their carnivorous ways. Luckily, an Irish vegetarian frozen food brand, Strong Roots, has teamed up with an Oxford professor to develop a “meat patch.” Similar to a nicotine patch, the meat patch helps meat eaters end their addiction by releasing the smell of bacon.

While the “meat patch” doesn’t work the same way as a nicotine patch, Strong Roots is hoping the bacon odor can help meat eaters comfortably eat vegetable based dishes by at least having a smell of meat around them. “Our sense of smell is strongly connected to our ability to taste therefore experiencing food related cues such as smelling a bacon aroma, can lead us to imagine the act of eating that food,” said Charles Spence, a professor of experimental psychology for Oxford.

The "meat patch" works like a scratch and sniff sticker, as users would scratch the patch to release the bacon odor. Not everyone is sold on the meat patch, as many online believe the smell of bacon would just make them want bacon more. While this product is still in the test stage, Strong Roots is hoping to let people try out their meat patch very soon.

