Vegetarian Food Company Teamed Up With Oxford Professor To Develop Nicotine-Like “Meat Patch”
The Meat Patch Will Curb Cravings By Releasing A Bacon Like Odor
As plant based diets, and meatless food alternatives become more popular, many meat lovers are looking for a way to give up their carnivorous ways. Luckily, an Irish vegetarian frozen food brand, Strong Roots, has teamed up with an Oxford professor to develop a “meat patch.” Similar to a nicotine patch, the meat patch helps meat eaters end their addiction by releasing the smell of bacon.
We know cutting down your meat consumption is hard. But cutting it out altogether? That’s seriously hard – in fact, 56% of people who have tried have failed in the first four to five weeks. So, to help you get through these tough last weeks of January, we’ve created the world’s first scratch and sniff meat patch. Just stick it on your arm and give it a rub to release a sizzlingly delicious bacon aroma any time you’re feeling in need of a meat-hit. Don’t just take our word for it - @tommytntfury’s a fan too -- Our ➕ Veganuary Response Vehicle -- will be touring the country for three weeks across 7 cities with all the Strong Roots products you need to beat the Veganuary slump, including a limited number of these little meat patch heroes. Check out our Stories to find out where the ➕ VRV -- will be popping up next! #STRONGROOTS #YourPlantBasedFriend #MeatPatch #Veganuary
While the “meat patch” doesn’t work the same way as a nicotine patch, Strong Roots is hoping the bacon odor can help meat eaters comfortably eat vegetable based dishes by at least having a smell of meat around them. “Our sense of smell is strongly connected to our ability to taste therefore experiencing food related cues such as smelling a bacon aroma, can lead us to imagine the act of eating that food,” said Charles Spence, a professor of experimental psychology for Oxford.
If you know me, you’ll probably know I’m not the best cook. You’ll probably also know how much I love eating meat. But I’m making an effort to cut-down and eat more healthier this year. That’s why I’ve partnered with frozen, plant-based brand @strongrootsuk who have created a fantastic way to help – the world’s first “Meat Patch”. It’s got scratch ‘n’ sniff technology to help with the cravings. Now I can have quick and easy meat-free meals, packed full of flavour and great ingredients to give me the energy I need for work-outs, whenever I want! Head to strongroots.com/uk/ for more info” #ad
The "meat patch" works like a scratch and sniff sticker, as users would scratch the patch to release the bacon odor. Not everyone is sold on the meat patch, as many online believe the smell of bacon would just make them want bacon more. While this product is still in the test stage, Strong Roots is hoping to let people try out their meat patch very soon.
Via Fox News