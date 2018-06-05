Professional Cuddler Earns Up To $100,000 Per Year Snuggling With Paying Customers

Samantha Hess' goal is to change the world "one hug at a time."

The 34-year-old owns and operates "Cuddle Up to Me," a business where patrons pay to snuggle with "professional cuddlers." Hess emphasizes her business practices nothing sensual, and is strictly a playful, platonic hug session. The rules include "All touch must be non-sexual and consensual, there's no massage, everyone must be clothed, and there can be no touching in areas which would be covered by a swimsuit."

Cuddle Up to Me operates out of Portland, Oregon, and contains half a dozen "cuddling rooms," each with a different theme. Sessions can cost up to $80 per hour, and last anywhere from 90 minutes to three hours on average.

This professional cuddler wants " to change the world one hug at a time." https://t.co/zcqJdTp8BR pic.twitter.com/bS0FUw9AmE — CNBC (@CNBC) June 3, 2018

When Hess first posted fliers around town advertising her business, her story was picked up by a local news telecast, and she received 10,000 emails within the first week asking for appointments. She was booked solid, and though it took a while for some people to latch on to Cuddle Up to Me's true intentions, she now has plenty of repeat customers who love the intimacy without the commitment. Once customer David likes to visit while he is in between relationships. "I love human touch, and I can do it without marrying them."

Hess is closing in on $100,000 in annual revenue, and has expanded her business into offering courses to teach people how to professionally cuddle. Online courses cost $299, and can reach up to $3,200 in person. Hess says, "Once someone achieves 250 session hours, they receive this new title, Master Cuddler."

Via CNBC