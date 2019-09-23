You And 19 Friends Can Now Rent A Private Island For Only $200 A Night

Everyone wants to experience the perfect vacation, but money more often than not gets in the way. While most would like the exclusivity of a quiet beach weekend on a private island, that opportunity isn’t available to all. However, now a private island off the coast of Belize can be rented for only $4,000 a night; only $200 a night as long as you can find 19 friends to come with.

Send this to your friends right now. --https://t.co/hThwwN8Bwe — Curbed (@Curbed) September 15, 2019

Take a 15 minute boat ride off the coast of Belize, and eventually you’ll come across Kanu Island. Kanu Island is a 2.5 acre strip of land, surrounded by clear blue water, and no other people in sight. The vacation rental property opened earlier this summer, and includes five 1,000-square-foot villas with room for up to 20 people.

Bold of you to assume I have anywhere near 19 friends https://t.co/XDWxNLNG8d — FrostEditz (@KiwiCodMC) September 23, 2019

I don’t even have 5 friends https://t.co/1DkBABTLAt — austin mahone (@nameaustinM) September 23, 2019

I need friends tht wanna go https://t.co/yn5AuupHT4 — Tyshun L White (@LTyshun) September 19, 2019

While this exclusive private island may be the perfect getaway, the issue for most seemed to be finding that many friends to go with. However, for only $200 a night, it might be worth finding some new friends in order to experience the private island including billiards table, dining area, and fresh water pool with a swim-up bar, along with a private chef. Let the search for 19 friends begin.

