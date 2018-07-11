Prince's Suit, Bible, Other Personal Items Are Up For Auction

Some of Prince's belongings are now up for auction!

Some of those items include his own vinyl of Purple Rain, which the starting bid goes for $1,500!

Other items like his Jehovah's Witness Bible could be going for $7,000 and the item that everyone has been talking about is his navy silk suit, which the starting bid goes for $10,000.

Roughly 27 personal items of the late singer are going up for auction, thanks to his former body guard.

You better hurry, the bids close on July 21st!

via TMZ