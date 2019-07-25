Check Out Prince's New Video For 'Holly Rock'

It's been over three years since Prince passed away, but that doesn't mean his legacy, or the lack of new music, is over.

The Prince Estate and Warner Records just released the music video for “Holly Rock." It's a song that was originally written and recorded for Sheila E. It's also the second single from the critically album Originals.

The track was recorded at Sunset Sound studios in Los Angeles at the end of April 1985: it's also the same week that Prince recorded "Kiss." The song was set to be on the Krush Groove soundtrack: and when you hear it, you'll understand why.

Check out the cool animated video (created by Electric Light Studios out of London) here.

