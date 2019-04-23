Prince’s Unfinished Memoir “The Beautiful Ones” To Be Released In October

When Prince passed away three years ago, not only did he leave behind a legacy few can only hope to approach, he also left an unfinished memoir, titled The Beautiful Ones.

The memoir would essentially cover “how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know,” according to Billboard. Sadly, Prince left the work unfinished before his accidental passing in 2016, but his estate says they will be releasing it anyway.

Prince’s literary agent said the artist completed about 50 handwritten pages of the memoir, though the published version will come out to 288 pages, featuring “rare photos, scrapbooks, and lyrics” to fill out the space.

Billboard describes the book as “the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know,” discussing how a “regular” kid ended up “creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him.”

The Beautiful Ones is due to be released in October.

Via The AV Club