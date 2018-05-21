Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Donate Wedding Flowers To Patients In U.K. Hospice

The world was tuned in early Saturday morning to the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and now-retired film and television actress Meghan Markle.

As if people couldn't love the newlywed couple enough, they've donated all the flowers that decorated the walls of St. George's Chapel.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated the flowers to patients residing at St. Joseph's Hospice in the U.K., much to the delight of residents and caretakers alike.  St. Joseph's wrote on Facebook, "A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock.  Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous.  Such a lovely gesture."

We love it!

Via WBIR

