Prince Estate Releases Never-Before-Seen Video For “Manic Monday”

June 25, 2019
JT
JT
Prince, Performing, Singing, Concert, SXSW, Austin, 2013

(Photo by Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/TNS)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Music News
Shows

Though “Manic Monday” was a massive hit for The Bangles in 1986, the song was originally written by Prince in 1984.

To celebrate the release of Originals, a compilation of the original demos Prince wrote for other artists, his estate released a never-before-seen music video for “Manic Monday.”

The video is composed of clips from rehearsal sessions, which includes clips of his dance routing for “When Doves Cry.”

Prince’s Originals is available now!

Via Billboard

Tags: 
Prince
The Bangles
Manic Monday
Music
Music Video
Video
Never-Before-Seen

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes