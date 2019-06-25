Prince Estate Releases Never-Before-Seen Video For “Manic Monday”

Though “Manic Monday” was a massive hit for The Bangles in 1986, the song was originally written by Prince in 1984.

To celebrate the release of Originals, a compilation of the original demos Prince wrote for other artists, his estate released a never-before-seen music video for “Manic Monday.”

The video is composed of clips from rehearsal sessions, which includes clips of his dance routing for “When Doves Cry.”

Video of Prince - Manic Monday (Official Music Video)

Prince’s Originals is available now!

Via Billboard