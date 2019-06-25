Prince Estate Releases Never-Before-Seen Video For “Manic Monday”
June 25, 2019
Though “Manic Monday” was a massive hit for The Bangles in 1986, the song was originally written by Prince in 1984.
To celebrate the release of Originals, a compilation of the original demos Prince wrote for other artists, his estate released a never-before-seen music video for “Manic Monday.”
The video is composed of clips from rehearsal sessions, which includes clips of his dance routing for “When Doves Cry.”
Prince’s Originals is available now!
Via Billboard