Prince Estate To Release Album Of 15 Previously Unheard Tracks

This coming June, the estate for the late singer Prince will be releasing an album comprised of 15 tracks of previously never-before-heard music.

Titled Originals, the LP will include recordings from 1981-1991, of songs Prince primarily wrote for other artists. The songs, from Prince’s “Vault” recordings, include many well-known hits such as Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life,” and the Bangles’ “Manic Monday.” Also included will be “Nothing Compares 2U,” which was released as a standalone single last year.

The album will be available for digital download June 21, before its physical release July 19.

The full track list is as follows:

1. “Sex Shooter” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on Apollonia’s Apollonia 6 (1984)

2. “Jungle Love” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on the Time’s Ice Cream Castle (1984)

3. “Manic Monday” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Bangles’ Different Light (1985)

4. “Noon Rendezvous” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on Sheila E.’s The Glamorous Life (1984)

5. “Make-Up” – Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Vanity 6’s Vanity 6 (1982)

6. “100 MPH” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on Mazarati’s Mazarati (1986)

7. “You’re My Love” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on Kenny Rogers’ They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To (1986)

8. “Holly Rock” – Recorded by Prince in 1985, appears on Sheila E.’s Krush Groove (OST) (1985)

9. “Baby, You’re a Trip” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on Jill Jones’ Jill Jones (1987)

10. “The Glamorous Life” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on Sheila E.’s The Glamorous Life (1984)

11. “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on The Time’s What Time is It? (1982)

12. “Love… Thy Will Be Done” – Recorded by Prince in 1991, appears on Martika’s Martika’s Kitchen (1991)

13. “Dear Michaelangelo” – Recorded by Prince in 1985, appears on Sheila E.’s Romance 1600 (1985)

14. “Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?” – Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Taja Sevelle’s Taja Sevelle (1987)

15. “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Family’s The Family (1985)

Via Rolling Stone