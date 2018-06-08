Prince Estate Announce New Album Of Previously Unheard Material

On what would have been the legend's 60th birthday, the estate of the late Prince announced a forthcoming album compiled of new songs, as well as previously unheard renditions of some classic hits.

Called Piano & A Microphone: 1983, the live album will contain material recorded during a rehearsal session at Paisley Park in 1983, which include early versions of classics like "Purple Rain," "Strange Relationship," and "17 Days." One of the tracks, an interpretation of the spiritual "Mary, Don't You Weep," can be heard below.

Video of Prince - &#039;Mary Don&#039;t You Weep&#039; (from ‘Piano &amp; A Microphone 1983’)

The full track list is as follows:

1) 17 Days

2) Purple Rain

3) A Case Of You

4) Mary Don’t You Weep

5) Strange Relationship

6) International Lover

7)Wednesday

8) Cold Coffee & Cocaine

9) Why The Butterflies

Piano & A Microphone: 1983 will be released September 21st.

Via TIME