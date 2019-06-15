Previously Unheard Miles Davis Album To Be Released This Fall

Miles Davis recorded the album Rubberband in 1985.

It was his first record on Warner Bros. after his move from Columbia. Unfortunately, the record never saw the light of day. It was noted for the complete stylistic shift for Davis, who incorporated "funk and soul vibes" for the first time on the record

Davis planned on recording with multiple vocalists, including vocalists including Chaka Khan and Al Jarreau, but those plans were put on hold and Davis shifted his focus toward Tutu. The early Rubberband sessions were put on the back burner, and the album was never released.

Until now.

Davis’ producers Randy Hall and Attala Zane Giles, along with his nephew Vince Wilburn Jr, got together to finish the sessions and complete the album. They will release the album, finally, on September 6.

RUBBERBAND IS THE LOST MILES DAVIS ALBUM, recorded from October 1985 to January 1986. It marked a radical departure for Davis, looking forward as usual and incorporating funk and soul grooves. The entire 11-song album will make its debut on 9/6. Pre-order: https://t.co/3kG1Xa2d1m — Miles Davis (@milesdavis) June 13, 2019

The album, consisting of 12 tracks, will feature vocals performed by Lalah Hathaway (the daughter of Donny Hathaway), and the Grammy-nominated Ledisi.

Via NME