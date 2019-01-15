President Trump Treats College Football Champs To Gourmet Feast Of Fast Food

Yesterday, the White House hosted the Clemson football team, who trounced Alabama 44 to 16 on their way to a National Championship.

For their victory, the Clemson Tigers were offered an extravagant meal of assorted selections from various fast food restaurants, including McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King. President Trump told gathered media, "I think that would be their favorite food, so we'll see what happens. We have some very large people that like eating. So I think we're going to have a little fun."

Burgers by candlelight: U.S. President Donald Trump lays out fast food for college football champs https://t.co/o8iIVAbPvJ by @robertarampton pic.twitter.com/fpGihyiQkC — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 15, 2019

President Trump called the dinner "great American food." He added, "If it's American, I like it. It's all American stuff. 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries -- all of our favorite foods."

Via CNN