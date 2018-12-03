President HW Bush's Service Dog Sully Protects Him One More Time In Touching Tribute

December 3, 2018
George HW Bush, President, Basketball Game, 2011, Suit, Smile

(Photo by Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT/Sipa USA)

Sully H.W. Bush accompanied the late President George H.W. Bush since the beginning of the year.

The two-year-old yellow Labrador will make one final journey with the late President, as they make the journey from Texas to Washington D.C. on Air Force One.  Sully cared for President Bush one final time, in a touching tribute posted by Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath.

Sully is named after former pilot  Chesley B. "Sully" Sullenberger III, who safely landed a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River, saving all 155 passengers and crew in 2009.  

Now that his watch with President Bush has ended, Sully will head back to the service, to care for more veterans at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in D.C.  President George W. Bush wrote on Instagram, "As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we're comforted to know he'll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41."

Via CNN

