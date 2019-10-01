“Labor Inducer” Burger Has Pregnant Women Heading To Minnesota Restaurant

Almost every burger place around the country has something their burgers are known for. In every state there’s a burger chain that claims to be the biggest, the best, or the craziest burger in town, but a new burger in Minnesota is attempting to stake a new claim. The Suburban in Minnesota has seen an influx in pregnant customers after adding the “Labor Inducer” burger to their menu.

The story of the “Labor Inducer” burger began when the chef at The Suburban in Minnesota was experimenting with new combinations for an upcoming burger competition. Co-owner Ashley Berset’s sister, Kelsey Quarberg, who was pregnant at the time, came in to sample some of the new burgers. She “was nine days away from her due date with her first child and liked the sample so much that she ordered a full-size one as well. About seven hours later she went into labor with her baby Sam,” said Berset.

The burger was chosen third in the competition, but after a second pregnant woman went into labor shortly after eating the new burger, word quickly spread that this was the best way to induce labor. Soon one to three pregnant women a week were coming in for the “Labor Inducer.” The burger, which includes an angus beef patty, honey-cured bacon, peach caramelized onions, spicy mustard and Cajun remoulade on a pretzel bun, sounds pretty good, even for those who aren’t pregnant. However, if a customer is pregnant and orders the “Labor Inducer,” they’ve officially been warned.

