Pregnant Jessica Simpson Accidentally Breaks Toilet Seat While Leaning Back

February 14, 2019
JT
JT
Jessica Simpson, Red Carpet, Stuart House Benefit, Yellow Dress, 2014

(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Jessica Simpson is pregnant, expecting her third child with her husband Eric Johnson.  

If you ever need any proof that celebrities are just like us, take a quick look at pregnant Jessica Simpson’s Instagram. 

The 38-year-old Richardson native recently posted a picture showing off the toilet she broke while trying to use it.  She captioned the pic, “Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant.”

Warning...Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant ----‍♀️

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Oh Jessica, we’ve all been there, girl.

Via Page Six

Tags: 
Jessica Simpson
Music
Actress
Pregant
mothers
parenting
funny
Toilet Seat
social media
Instagram