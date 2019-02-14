Pregnant Jessica Simpson Accidentally Breaks Toilet Seat While Leaning Back

Jessica Simpson is pregnant, expecting her third child with her husband Eric Johnson.

If you ever need any proof that celebrities are just like us, take a quick look at pregnant Jessica Simpson’s Instagram.

The 38-year-old Richardson native recently posted a picture showing off the toilet she broke while trying to use it. She captioned the pic, “Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant.”

Oh Jessica, we’ve all been there, girl.

Via Page Six