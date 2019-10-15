Prankster Dad Gets The Last Laugh At His Own Funeral

Funerals can be tough for anyone who has lost a loved one, which is why one Irish father decided to make sure his funeral was full of laughter. The prankster father’s last wish was to have a message he had pre-recorded played on the day of his funeral. When the message played those in attendance began laughing as the tape played sounds of the man pretending to be alive and stuck in the coffin.

Shay Bradley, a Defense Forces veteran, passed away recently, but wanted to make sure his loved ones were okay during his funeral in Dublin over the weekend. During the ceremony, Bradley had his family play a tape to lighten the mood, and remind everyone of the type of person he was. In the tape, Bradley can be heard saying, “Hello, hello – let me out!”

Here is a picture of the legend himself. My dad, Shay Bradley. It was his dieing wish that we played this at his funeral. What a man.... To make us all laugh when we were incredibly sad..... He was some man for one man.... Love you forever Poppabear #Shayslastlaugh pic.twitter.com/YkG2ecKAaL — Andrea (@Andrea36496119) October 13, 2019

The dark humor brought some tears, but mostly laughs to the funeral. His daughter, Andrea, went to Twitter to share her thoughts, in a tweet that has now gone viral. In her tweet, Andrea wrote “Always the pranksters, ya got them good Poppabear and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!!” Shay Bradley was suffering from a “long illness” and wanted to make sure he got the last laugh at his own funeral.

Via Fox News