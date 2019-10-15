Prankster Dad Gets The Last Laugh At His Own Funeral

Shay Bradley Had A Pre-Recorded Message He Wanted Played At His Funeral

October 15, 2019
JT
JT
Funeral

kzenon

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News

Funerals can be tough for anyone who has lost a loved one, which is why one Irish father decided to make sure his funeral was full of laughter. The prankster father’s last wish was to have a message he had pre-recorded played on the day of his funeral. When the message played those in attendance began laughing as the tape played sounds of the man pretending to be alive and stuck in the coffin.

Shay Bradley, a Defense Forces veteran, passed away recently, but wanted to make sure his loved ones were okay during his funeral in Dublin over the weekend. During the ceremony, Bradley had his family play a tape to lighten the mood, and remind everyone of the type of person he was. In the tape, Bradley can be heard saying, “Hello, hello – let me out!”

The dark humor brought some tears, but mostly laughs to the funeral. His daughter, Andrea, went to Twitter to share her thoughts, in a tweet that has now gone viral. In her tweet, Andrea wrote “Always the pranksters, ya got them good Poppabear and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!!” Shay Bradley was suffering from a “long illness” and wanted to make sure he got the last laugh at his own funeral.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Funeral
Prank
funny
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes