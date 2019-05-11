'Power Rangers' Star Pua Magasiva Dead At 38

He was also in a popular horror film.

May 11, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

We've lost an actor who most likely brings you back to one of your favorite television shows as a kid.

Pua Magasiva, known for playing Red Wind Ranger Shane Clarke on 2003's Power Rangers Ninja Storm, has passed away at the age of 38.

The actor, also known for his role in the popular horror film 30 Days of Night, was found dead in his Wellington, New Zealand home.

Apparently, there is nothing suspicious about his death.

Source: Fox News

