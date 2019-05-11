'Power Rangers' Star Pua Magasiva Dead At 38
He was also in a popular horror film.
May 11, 2019
We've lost an actor who most likely brings you back to one of your favorite television shows as a kid.
Pua Magasiva, known for playing Red Wind Ranger Shane Clarke on 2003's Power Rangers Ninja Storm, has passed away at the age of 38.
The actor, also known for his role in the popular horror film 30 Days of Night, was found dead in his Wellington, New Zealand home.
Apparently, there is nothing suspicious about his death.
Ninja Storm was an important Power Rangers season for me.— Elvis Dutan (@the_snickman) May 11, 2019
It was the first one that hit every note I could want in a show. Corny, action-packed, funny, dramatic, witty.
And it all relied on an amazing cast and crew.
Gonna miss you Pua Magasiva. Bless you, wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/xURSOJCTW9
