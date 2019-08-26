Post Malone Joins Twenty One Pilots For Oasis Cover At Leeds Festival

August 26, 2019
Twenty One Pilots, Outside Lands Music Festival, Concert, 2019

(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA)

Yesterday was the 19th anniversary of Oasis' headlining set at the Leeds Music Festival.

To coincide with the anniversary, and pay tribute to the legendary band, Twenty One Pilots covered "Don't Look Back In Anger" from the amazing (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, but they decided they needed some help to do it.

The band invited Dallas' own Post Malone on stage to cover the track with them.  Tyler began the track on piano, before Malone came out to a raucous applause while handling the guitar and the vocal duties.

We didn't know we needed this, but we sure are glad to have it!  Maybe a studio version, next?

