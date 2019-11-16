Possessed Baby Monitor Baby Is Freaking People Out

A parent who goes by @PassionPopSoc on Twitter just posted a kind of disturbing (but ultimately funny) picture of their kid on the new video baby monitor.

We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019

To say the least, the reactions have been hilarious!

My wife is in a group of Mums and one of them was convinced they had a ghost in their baby's cot.



Turns out, the kid's dad had forgotten to put on the mattress protector... pic.twitter.com/nbIqngF8kF — Seánie (@seanieflanagan) November 15, 2019

I should also point out that the mum was in the house on her own and was freaking out because every time she went in to the room to check, she couldn't see anything, even with the light on! — Seánie (@seanieflanagan) November 15, 2019

Had the exact same experience pic.twitter.com/GcWM02iyCv — kim (@kim_pozo) November 15, 2019

this has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is -- pic.twitter.com/KnZaPavLXS — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 15, 2019

