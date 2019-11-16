Possessed Baby Monitor Baby Is Freaking People Out
Check out the picture...IF YOU DARE!
A parent who goes by @PassionPopSoc on Twitter just posted a kind of disturbing (but ultimately funny) picture of their kid on the new video baby monitor.
We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ— Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019
To say the least, the reactions have been hilarious!
My wife is in a group of Mums and one of them was convinced they had a ghost in their baby's cot.— Seánie (@seanieflanagan) November 15, 2019
Turns out, the kid's dad had forgotten to put on the mattress protector... pic.twitter.com/nbIqngF8kF
I should also point out that the mum was in the house on her own and was freaking out because every time she went in to the room to check, she couldn't see anything, even with the light on!— Seánie (@seanieflanagan) November 15, 2019
Had the exact same experience pic.twitter.com/GcWM02iyCv— kim (@kim_pozo) November 15, 2019
this has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is -- pic.twitter.com/KnZaPavLXS— Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 15, 2019