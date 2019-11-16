Possessed Baby Monitor Baby Is Freaking People Out

Check out the picture...IF YOU DARE!

November 16, 2019
JT
JT
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows
Technology

A parent who goes by @PassionPopSoc on Twitter just posted a kind of disturbing (but ultimately funny) picture of their kid on the new video baby monitor.

To say the least, the reactions have been hilarious!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Baby Monitor
Possessed