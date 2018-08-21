Stranded On The Side Of The Road With A Dead Battery? This Portable Device Will Jump Start Your Car!

Having your car's battery die is one of the most frustrating experiences you can go through.

If you can't call anybody to come jump start your car, chances on you'll have to rely on the kindness of strangers. And we all know how that usually goes.

Now, you no longer have to rely on somebody else to kick your car's battery back to life, thanks to the iClever Jump Starter. It's a little box that promises to jump start your car up to 20 times before it needs to be charged again.

Video of Portable Jump Starter ~ iClever 600A Power Bank

The best part? It's currently on sale!

Wouldn't be a bad idea to keep one of these in your trunk at all times!

Via WFAA