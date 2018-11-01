9,000 Pages Of Porn Blamed For Infection Of US Government Computer Network

A federal employee of the US Government has a lot of explaining to do.

During an audit of the network of the US Geological Survey, a single employee was discovered to have looked at more than 9,000 pornographic pages at work. At work, for the US Government, mind you. The employee, reportedly, had an “extensive history of visiting adult pornography websites,” while on his work computer, with many of the websites being Russian in nature, which also happened to spread malware across the United States Geological Survey network.

A report on the findings read, “An ongoing effort to detect and block known pornographic websites, and websites with suspicious origins, will likely enhance preventive countermeasures.”

The USGS has received a recommendation from the Office of Inspector General, that they enforce a "strong blacklist policy" of "rogue" websites, and monitor what their employees are doing with their Internet usage. The employee, who was not named, was found to have saved many of the pornographic images onto an unauthorized USB device, as well as his cellphone, which was also discovered to contain malware.

Via Syracuse.com