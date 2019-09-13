Popeyes’ Attempt To Solve Their Chicken Sandwich Shortage Upsets Customers

No fast food chain has been more popular recently than Popeyes. After the craze of their new fried chicken sandwich, people have been patiently awaiting the items return to the menu. However, it seems people may finally be turning on Popeyes after the fast food chain suggested customers bring their own bun to make their own sandwiches.

Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019

After the viral Popeyes chicken sandwich sold out a month early, customers have been awaiting word on when the famous sandwich would return. While no decision has been made, Popeyes decided to have a little fun, starting a BYOB, or bring your own bun, campaign. While the fast food chain may have been joking with their tweet, fans were not amused and quickly social media turned on Popeyes.

U think this is funny? Cus I think a 36% revenue decrease in the last week is funny too — ㅤno (@UsernameTqken) September 12, 2019

Chick fila never runs out of sandwiches — Krystal Verdiguel (@_KrystalLee_) September 12, 2019

It seems those on social media had the same reaction as those in the Popeyes ad they released on Twitter. Many pointed out that this officially gave the win to Chick-fil-A in the chicken sandwich war. While Popeyes still hasn’t announced when the chicken sandwich will return to the menu, hopefully this lapse speeds up the process. Until then, Chick-fil-A is still on top.

Via Fox News