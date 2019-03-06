Popeyes Selling A Mardi Gras “Bead Box” So You Can Wear Your Fried Chicken Like A Necklace

Popeyes knows the difficulty of adventuring down Bourbon Street trying to maintain composure between the swarm of people, flying beads, and your fried chicken meal.

That’s why the chain began selling a Popeye’s “Bead Box,” that will conveniently allow you to wear your chicken like a necklace in order to throw (or earn) beads with both your hands freely.

Unfortunately, the Beads Box is only available in New Orleans, sold yesterday outside of the Canal Street location of the restaurant.

Texas next year?

