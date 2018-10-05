Popeyes Offering Chicken Wings Dipped In Champagne Batter And Coated With 24-Karat Gold

Popeyes Chicken is celebrating a special milestone.

With the opening of their 3,000 restaurant, the company wanted to do something extravagant for its loyal customers. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen president Alex Santoro said, "We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them. It's a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us."

To celebrate 3,000 stores, four locations will be serving special "24 Karat Champagne Wings," cooked in champagne batter and featuring little golden flakes.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Popeyes wants to share the fun with any of us. The wings are only available at locations in New York City, Anaheim, New Orleans, and their 3,000 restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Via NY Post