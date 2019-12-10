Popeyes Follows The Viral Banana Duct-Taped To A Wall Art Piece With ‘The Sandwich’
Popeyes Is Selling The Parody Piece Of Art For $120,000
The viral Popeyes chicken sandwich may be the story of 2019, but is the sandwich worth $120,000? After a simple piece of art showing a banana duct-taped to a wall went viral recently, the fast food chain decided to parody the artwork for another viral moment. Popeyes is selling a chicken sandwich duct-taped to a wall at Art Basel for $120,000.
Don’t eat the art. Even though it’s delicious. Go see our masterpiece “The Sandwich” at @Sanpaulgallery for #ArtBasel.— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) December 7, 2019
Toasted brioche bun, two pickles, fried chicken, mayo, duct tape on canvas. $120,003.99 -- -- pic.twitter.com/xzpc7Jttsk
accompanied by two pickles, mayonnaise, sandwiched by toasted brioche bread, ‘The Sandwich’ is a work of art, once again duct-taping an item of food to a wall. Part of the San Paul Gallery at Art Basel in Florida, the Popeyes chicken sandwich art has a price tag of $120,000. However, if sold the proceeds will go to the Popeyes Foundation.
“Hungry Artist” Art performance by me -- I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation It’s very delicious -- #artbasel #artbaselmiamibeach #daviddatuna #Eatingabanana #Mauriziocattelan #Hungryartist
It is unknown if anyone has purchased the work of art yet, but whoever does will have to decide if they eat the sandwich or not. Of course, the viral banana duct-taped to the wall piece was eventually eaten by the person who bought the art. While some may question if this is art or not, many just want the chance to taste the once in a lifetime sandwich.
Via Fox Business