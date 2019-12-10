Popeyes Follows The Viral Banana Duct-Taped To A Wall Art Piece With ‘The Sandwich’

The viral Popeyes chicken sandwich may be the story of 2019, but is the sandwich worth $120,000? After a simple piece of art showing a banana duct-taped to a wall went viral recently, the fast food chain decided to parody the artwork for another viral moment. Popeyes is selling a chicken sandwich duct-taped to a wall at Art Basel for $120,000.

Don’t eat the art. Even though it’s delicious. Go see our masterpiece “The Sandwich” at @Sanpaulgallery for #ArtBasel.



Toasted brioche bun, two pickles, fried chicken, mayo, duct tape on canvas. $120,003.99 -- -- pic.twitter.com/xzpc7Jttsk — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) December 7, 2019

accompanied by two pickles, mayonnaise, sandwiched by toasted brioche bread, ‘The Sandwich’ is a work of art, once again duct-taping an item of food to a wall. Part of the San Paul Gallery at Art Basel in Florida, the Popeyes chicken sandwich art has a price tag of $120,000. However, if sold the proceeds will go to the Popeyes Foundation.

It is unknown if anyone has purchased the work of art yet, but whoever does will have to decide if they eat the sandwich or not. Of course, the viral banana duct-taped to the wall piece was eventually eaten by the person who bought the art. While some may question if this is art or not, many just want the chance to taste the once in a lifetime sandwich.

Via Fox Business