Popeyes Announces The Return Of Their Popular Chicken Sandwich

Just when you thought it was over, the chicken sandwich wards are about to be renewed with yet another battle for superior fried chicken. After selling out of their first nationwide chicken sandwich two months ago, Popeyes has finally announced when their famous sandwich will return. According to the fast food chain, it will be back on November 3rd, which also happens to be National Sandwich Day.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich first launched in August, but thanks to social media, and a competition for best chicken sandwich with Chick-fil-A the popular sandwich sold out after only two months. “We sold through our inventory due to unprecedented demand, so the product was temporarily unavailable, but now we’re excited to say it’s back for good,” said Felipe Athayde, president of Popeyes for the Americas. Of course, their announcement went ahead and took a dig at Chick-fil-A, as the first day Popeyes chicken sandwich returns, will be a Sunday, when the other fast food chain is closed.

It has been reported that Popeyes has increased employees to help deal with the demand of the chicken sandwich. Hopefully, this time around the two competing fast food chains take their battles to social media, for all of us to enjoy. For those that thought this war was over, it has only just begun.

