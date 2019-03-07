Pop-Up Taco Museum Makes Its Way To Texas For SXSW

If you're going to make your way down 35 to take in SXSW, make sure to block off some time to visit Tacotopia.

The Arizona-based company is, as far as we know, the world's only pop-up museum dedicated to tacos!

Tacotopia wants to provide an "Instagrammable" experience for those who want to express their true love for tacos, and who among us doesn't want to do that? Customers can play in the guac pit (a ball pit filled with green foam to look like guacamole), pose on a lime wedge swing, take photos in with a wall of chihuahua bobbleheads, and snap selfies on a seesaw in front of a recreation of San Antonio's "I love tacos so much" mural.

Owner Alex Machuca knows Austin is the perfect fit for Tacotopia saying, "We thought it was a match made in heaven."

Tickets to Tacotopia are $25 for adults and $15 for kids, and the exhibit will run in Austin until the end of the month.

Via KXAN