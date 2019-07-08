Pop-Up Bar Dedicated To Prince Includes Silent Disco, A VIP Room, And Prince-Inspired Cocktails
The Sweet Tooth Hotel is offering a unique way to keep the memory of the legendary Prince alive.
Now open inside the hotel is Reign, a pop-up bar inspired by the late musician.
When you walk into Reign, you’re immediately greeted by a purple-lit room, and are offered a choice of five different cocktails, including the Little Red Corvette, and the Raspberry Beret.
Love this setup, a nice little tribute to Prince @sweettoothhotel with his music playing in the background.
The throne awaits..... such a cool set up! @sweettoothhotel
Purple Reign Purple Reignnnmmmm!
Along with the Prince-inspired drinks, guests can also partake in a silent disco in one of the bar’s four different vignettes. The headphones you receive have access to three different channels, which correspond to whatever room you visit for a total “immersive experience.”
Sweet Tooth Hotel: Discotech – Life's a disco...and you're on stage! Step into the shoes of a pop star in this immersive digital art experience and grab a drink at the newly opened Prince-themed Bar Reign, serving five signature cocktails!
Unlike the rest of the Sweet Tooth Hotel, Reign is free to all visitors with the purchase of a drink. It is located at 2316 Victory Park Lane, and is open noon-9 p.m. Sunday and Thursday, and noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Via Dallas Observer