A Pollo Campero Workday Jack Attack
Surprise Isa!
November 29, 2018
Categories:
JT surprised Isa at Metroplex Mailing Company in JT’s hometown, Richardson! She won lunch from Pollo Campero for her work office and a $100 gift card to Pollo Campero! #Workday #JackAttack !
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
29 Nov
Crew @ The Pour Shack! The Pour Shack
01 Dec
DFW Tamale Festival & Christmas Market Dallas Farmers Market
01 Dec
Billy Kidd @ City of Lewisville Old Town Lewisville
08 Dec
Brian Regan The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
22 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra American Airlines Center