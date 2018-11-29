A Pollo Campero Workday Jack Attack

Surprise Isa!

November 29, 2018
JT
JT
Categories: 
Jack Cares
Jack Events
JT

JT surprised Isa at Metroplex Mailing Company in JT’s hometown, Richardson! She won lunch from Pollo Campero for her work office and a $100 gift card to Pollo Campero! #Workday #JackAttack !

Tags: 
Workday Jack Attack
surprise video
Pollo Campero