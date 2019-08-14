Police Seeking “Texas Wedding Crasher,” Who Poses As A Guest And Then Steals Gifts

August 14, 2019
JT
JT
Police in Texas are on a search for a woman they’ve dubbed the “Texas Wedding Crasher.”

She routinely attends weddings in Comal County, though she wasn’t invited, poses as a guest and then steals gifts meant for the bride and groom.  Police say they have been investigating similar incidents since December, with the Wedding Crasher making off, usually, with gift cards, cash, and checks.

Comal County Crime Stoppers said that anyone with information on the identify of the woman could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $4,000, if it leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

Comal County is located on the Edwards Plateau, and its county seat is New Braunfels.

Via Fox News

