Police Say Woman Sent Former First Date 65,000 Text Messages

This is how you don't get a second date.

Police in Paradise Valley, Arizona say that 31-year-old Jacqueline Ades apparently sent a former first date that she met through an online dating service nearly 65,000 text messages.

But that's only the beginning.

Here's what the Police and victim are alleging (in the order in which the events apparently happened):

Ades started stalking the victim last summer.

Officers escorted Ades away after the man found her parked outside his residence.

Ades started sending threatening texts: about bathing in the victim's blood, and calling herself "the new Hitler" after using an anti-Semitic slur.

When the victim was out of the country, his surveillance system caught Ades in his home: when the Police arrived, they found her taking a bath. She also had a big butcher knife in the passenger seat of her car.

After Ades was put in jail, and released, she didn't show for a bunch of court dates.

Ades showed up at the victim's workplace in Scottsdale, Arizona: claiming she was his wife. The Police escorted her out.

She was put in jail without bond, and faces charges of stalking, threatening and intimidating, and harassment by communication.

Suddenly Fatal Attraction seems like a tame movie...

DETAILS: Jacqueline Ades allegedly sent the victim 65,000 text messages after he said he didn't want to see her anymore: https://t.co/MwuQmwD614 #abc15 pic.twitter.com/mIN80DhxHu — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) May 9, 2018

Source: MSN Law & Crime

