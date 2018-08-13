Police Rescue Group Of Women Stranded On Rainbow Unicorn Float

A couple of deputies from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota were on patrol around Fish Lake when they spotted a gigantic rainbow unicorn floating on the water.

Naturally, the deputies wanted a picture with the gigantic floating rainbow unicorn, but the group of women riding the gigantic floating rainbow unicorn had a bit of a problem...they were stuck. They got caught in some weeds and were having trouble wedging their gigantic floating rainbow unicorn out into the open water.

So the police immediately went into action, daringly throwing a rope to the "stranded" women and daringly pulling them back, risking a few splashes to their pants and shoes.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a ---- stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

Seriously, the women were stuck, but with a "handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills," they were pulled safely back to dock. The gigantic floating rainbow unicorn has no comment at the moment.

Via New York Post