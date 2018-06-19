Police Officer Praised After Pulling Over Driver Going Too Slow In The Left Lane

It's a simple concept. The left lane is for passing. If you have no intention of driving fast enough to pass anybody, it's probably best to stay out of the left lane.

A lot of drivers don't seem to abide by the unwritten rules of the road and like to slowly meander in the left lane, causing backups and creating rush hour. Sometimes driving too slow can be dangerous just like driving too fast, but it's implanted in our brains slower = safer. Well one Indiana police officer witnessed a slow driver in the left lane, and the traffic problems she was causing and decided to issue her a traffic violation.

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.



Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

Sgt. Wheeles is being showered with praise for his actions, proving that bad drivers exist everywhere.

Definitely need you in Louisiana! I see so many near accidents from this everyday. My blood pressure would appreciate the help. — sara (@serafine61) June 17, 2018

We can sure could use you in Tennessee — Mark Willoughby (@TheViewfrom111) June 17, 2018

Sir, please consider an extended vacation in Cobb County, Georgia pic.twitter.com/my04mbWLg4 — Beth (@beth_lee) June 17, 2018

Via WFAA