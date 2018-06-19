Police Officer Praised After Pulling Over Driver Going Too Slow In The Left Lane

June 19, 2018
It's a simple concept.  The left lane is for passing.  If you have no intention of driving fast enough to pass anybody, it's probably best to stay out of the left lane.  

A lot of drivers don't seem to abide by the unwritten rules of the road and like to slowly meander in the left lane, causing backups and creating rush hour.  Sometimes driving too slow can be dangerous just like driving too fast, but it's implanted in our brains slower = safer.  Well one Indiana police officer witnessed a slow driver in the left lane, and the traffic problems she was causing and decided to issue her a traffic violation.

Sgt. Wheeles is being showered with praise for his actions, proving that bad drivers exist everywhere.  

