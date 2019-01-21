Police Officer Goes Viral For His Unusual Name: “Rob Banks”
January 21, 2019
Everybody is talking about this police officer from the United Kingdom.
He didn't prevent or commit any major crime. Rather, he’s gone absolutely viral for his unusual name, especially for a police officer: Rob Banks.
And the award for policeman name of the year 2019 goes to.... pic.twitter.com/uPyHYu0YcA— seth darby (@sethdarby) January 17, 2019
And since the Internet can’t handle itself, people began bringing up individuals of all sorts with rather unusual names!
January 18, 2019
(Stolen from @belindie) pic.twitter.com/TMknMlCHul— Steve McCormick (@Quasilocal) January 18, 2019
I new a man called Russell Sprout, went into politics, joined the green party. :)— Mr Natural. (@NeilMatheson60) January 18, 2019
PC Rob Banks appeared was appearing on television discussing how recent budget cuts had been affecting the department.
Via Straits Times